Bengaluru based KidsChaupal ropes in 7th Class Student as Brand Ambassador

KidsChaupal, a startup venture of Ex Investment Banker, Mr Devendra Jaiswal and further backed by Technocrats of IT giants Microsoft and Cisco US has roped in 14 years old multi talented child prodigy Tisya Singh as the brand face of the venture.

A student of 7th Class at DPS Bangalore (East), Tisya is gifted with many talents. She is indeed a born prodigy with many accolades to her name . Besides securing A1 grade in studies, she is equally outstanding in sports, poetry, painting, sketching, dance & much more. Moreover, she has represented the State of Karnataka in the 7th India National Kuo Shu (Kung Fu) championship 2018 & has won various medals. Tisya is surely an extra ordinary child who is indulged in every field one can think of.

KidsChaupal is an online education platform which is designed to create a support system for kids, teachers, instructors and parents to guide and choose the right career path and the skill sets which will be required to achieve the aim. It provides an opportunity to the kids to explore and venture into the depths of their interests, skill set abilities and help their parents as well to recognize the child’s true potential.

Commenting on getting Tisya onboard, Mr Devendra Jaiswal, Co-Founder, KidsChaupal said, “ It is a great privilege for KidsChaupal to have Tisya Singh onboard as the Brand Ambassador. The multi talented Tisya perfectly spells out the brand’s philosophy and the vision. I am sure this association will help us to motivate millions of children across the world which is also one of the motive of KidsChaupal.

KidsChaupal has an aim to get more than 5 lakh children onboard for their online platform. Moreover, KidsChaupal intends to set up & extend employment opportunities for about 1000 employment seekers by 2022.