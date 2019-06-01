Bhiwadi blooms as a residential real estate hub in Delhi NCR

Bhiwadi which was initially planned as an industrial hub is now turning as a hot spot for the residential real estate sector. The increasing urbanization with the presence of countless industries such as textiles, steel, electronics, etc is attracting the end-users to buy a house here.

The area is located at the Alwar district and has close proximity to Delhi-NCR. It is 65 km away from New Delhi, 60 km from Faridabad and 22 km from Gurugram. The area is sprawling at over an area of about 5,300 acres of land and enjoys excellent connectivity with Gurugram via NH-8. However, the biggest reason that has favoured its popularity as the real estate hub is its affordability. The government initiative of providing infrastructure status to the affordable housing sector has underlined new hopes for the area. This has resulted in the influx of buyers who could own a house.

Many developers have their projects here like Ashiana, M2K, BDI, Avalon and others.

With its close proximity to Delhi-NCR Bhiwadi has become one of the most preferred investment destinations for buyers and investors alike. Excellent infrastructure coupled with rapid socio-economic growth, Bhiwadi is now seen as an ideal place to own one’s dream house and have a quality life at an affordable price,” avers Ssumit Berry, Managing Director, BDI Group.

Bhiwadi promises a bright future with upcoming rail connectivity through the newly planned Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, which will offer faster and cost-effective connectivity to Delhi and Gurugram.

“The high- speed, high -frequency mobility which RRTS will provide, shall not only offer mass transit benefits but shall also bring in a wide range of economic benefits to the society including effectively curbing pollution, improving safety and reliability of commute and creating employment and new economic opportunities,” says Sudhir Kumar Sharma, CPRO, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), further adding, “Such high-speed commute will bring people and places closer and enable overall growth of the entire region.”

Also, Berry adds, “The upcoming RRTS corridor will give a significant push to the development of Bhiwadi and nearby areas. It will not only bring Gurugram, Delhi and other places closer to Bhiwadi but will also play a major role in the overall development of the industrial town.”

All the factors mentioned above are set to take the real estate sector of Bhiwadi to a higher level and turning the city as a real estate hub of Delhi-NCR. So if you are planning to invest here, it is the best time to invest.