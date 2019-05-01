Biman Bangladesh Airlines represented by InterGlobe Air Transport (IGAT) to resume direct flights between Dhaka and Delhi

Biman Bangladesh Airlines represented by InterGlobe Air Transport (IGAT), will recommence direct ﬂights between Dhaka and Delhi from May 13, 2019. On this occasion, Biman has announced 15 percent discount on the existing base fare on the route. The promotional oﬀer will remain valid till May 30, 2019. With the resumption of Delhi-Dhaka ﬂights, Biman will be the sole airline to operate direct ﬂights between the capital cities of the two neighbouring countries.

Initially, Biman will operate three ﬂights every week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The ﬂight from Delhi, BG 098 will depart at 6:20 pm (IST) and will reach Dhaka at 9:20 pm (local time). The return ﬂight BG 097 will take oﬀ from Dhaka for Delhi at 3:00 pm. The national ﬂag carrier of Bangladesh will use Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a conﬁguration of 12 Business class and 150 Economy class seats on this route.

InterGlobe Air Transport Limited (IGAT) serves as the exclusive GSA for Biman Bangladesh in India. The airline also runs ﬂights to 15 international destinations (Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Riyadh, London, Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Dammam, Kolkata, Kathmandu, Yangon, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok) and a well-knit seven domestic stations with a younger ﬂeet of 13 aircraft including Boeing 787 Dreamliner.