Biman Bangladesh Airlines represented by InterGlobe Air Transport (IGAT) to resume direct flights between Dhaka and Delhi

Biman Bangladesh Airlines represented by InterGlobe Air Transport (IGAT), will recommence direct flights between Dhaka and Delhi from May 13, 2019. On this occasion, Biman has announced 15 percent discount on the existing base fare on the route. The promotional offer will remain valid till May 30, 2019. With the resumption of Delhi-Dhaka flights, Biman will be the sole airline to operate direct flights between the capital cities of the two neighbouring countries.

Initially, Biman will operate three flights every week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight from Delhi, BG 098 will depart at 6:20 pm (IST) and will reach Dhaka at 9:20 pm (local time). The return flight BG 097 will take off from Dhaka for Delhi at 3:00 pm. The national flag carrier of Bangladesh will use Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a configuration of 12 Business class and 150 Economy class seats on this route.

InterGlobe Air Transport Limited (IGAT) serves as the exclusive GSA for Biman Bangladesh in India. The airline also runs flights to 15 international destinations (Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Riyadh, London, Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Dammam, Kolkata, Kathmandu, Yangon, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok) and a well-knit seven domestic stations with a younger fleet of 13 aircraft including Boeing 787 Dreamliner.