Birla Uttamdistributed Scholarships of Rs. 4’37000 to the students of almost 26 Districts of Madhya Pradesh

A noble, and revolutionary initiative, was launched by the great and renowned entrepreneur family, Mangalam Cement Limited (Birla Uttam) for the education and bright future of the children of masons and contractors working in the construction sector, on March 13, 2019, Wednesday in Indore, under the banner of its initiative, UttamSikshaPahal.

Based on the marks and qualifications, scholarships, worth a total of Rs. 4, 37, 000, were awarded to 27 meritorious students, selected from the list of thousands students of almost 26 districts of western Madhya Pradesh, which includes Indore, Bhopal, Shajapur, Pachaur, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ujjain.

Mr.KaushaleshMaheshwari, President, Sales and Marketing- Mangalam Cement Limited, honoured every selected high school and Intermediate student by giving a cheque of Rs. 11,000, and Rs. 21,000 respectively.

Reiterating the slogan and resolution of “Make education your tool, shape children’s future with Birla Uttam” Mr.KaushaleshMaheshwarisaid, “This series of service will continue in future too, and with this unique initiative, the the light of education would illuminate the homes of our fellow contractors and masons.”

During theprogramme, Mr.G.S. Rathore, General Manager – Sales and Marketing, Mr.Rajesh Kalla, D.G.M. Western Madhya Pradesh, Mr.Ram Gupta, Mr.Vikrant Pareek, Mr.Deepanshu Jain,DP & Sons, sales promoter from Indore, dealers from Western Madhya Pradesh, all sales prompters and chief executives of the company were present.