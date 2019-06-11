Bollywood, Business & Innerwheel Women Icons Team up for Malnutrition & Menstrual Hygiene

Malnutrition and lack of Menstrual Hygiene together makes a reason every year for a large number of deaths and diseases. Taking the cause head-on, Inner Wheels- an International organisation works on women’s economic and social empowerment aims to bring the millions of women and girls in India out of malnutrition. A one day power packed conference was organised to take up these two important issues by Innerwheels Dist 301. The conference was attended by over 500 women across the sections including Bollywood diva Kalki Koechlin, Tisca Chopra, veteran actress Shabana Azmi and Preeti Gugnani Distt Chairman Innerwheels. In Presence of bollywood celebrities Preeti Gugnani also awarded many women for their contributions in the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Inner wheels District Chairman Ms. Preeti Gugnani said “In India, there is lack of menstrual hygiene primarily due to lack of knowledge and access to amenities to ensure proper health and hygiene. Many women suffer from infections due to lack of proper menstrual hygiene, resulting in poor health, and adding to healthcare burden. We believe it’s a time to change and we are at forefront to bring this change. In endeavor to educate and make women and adolescent girls aware about importance of menstrual hygiene.

Ms. Preeti Gugnani also celebrates the success of her signature project Asmita, that she has started last year to improve the standard of living of woman by making them well equipped with varied skills Self Defense technique, Driving, computer training, stitching and tailoring to enhance vocational skills along with increase awareness of health and hygiene. Asmita has increased the self confidence of hundreds of woman and provided them a better Life.

Describing about the the International Social Project 2019-2021 District Chairman Preeti Gugnani said, “Time is up for crediting just our forefathers, it’s time to recognize the sacrifices of our foremothers also. Women are more likely than men be poor, hungry, victims of violence. We need to ensure that the basic needs of women & girls are met for their well being and secure future.”

Addressing a converges of 500 women Bollywood Veteran Actress Shabana Azami said, I am happy that through this conference we are trying to break the taboo around menstruation and raising our voice to educate women for maintaining menstrual hygiene.”

Congratulating woman achievers and District Chairman Preeti Gugnani for her great initiative Bollywood diva Kalki Koechlin Said, “Empowering woman isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way you recognize the strength of woman. We Should take care ourselves and our daughter along with son and husband equally.”