Breast Cancer Awareness Session at The Shriram Millennium School by Dr. Kanchan Kaur

The Shriram Millennium School, Gurgaon recently organized a session on Awareness of Breast Cancer for its support staff and teachers. Breast cancer is the second most common kind of cancer in woman, if detected in time it is easy to treat and cure. On this special occasion TSMS had the privilege of having Dr. Kanchan Kaur from Medanta Hospital to educate their teachers and support staff regarding the importance of detecting breast cancer at an early stage. She enlightened everybody with her valuable inputs on the causes and cure of breast cancer.

Her go to mantra is- Save yourself from the claws of a crab by self detection .