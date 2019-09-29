Cankids NGO organizes the 11th National Childhood Cancer Excellence Award Program for children with Cancer

New Delhi: Cankids Kidscan – organized the 11th National Childhood Cancer Excellence Award Program for children with Cancer, who have either survived the disease or are undergoing treatment on September 29th at Sri Sathya Sai International Centre and school, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Over 8000 childhood cancer patients and survivors have participated in the Awards, each one receiving a medal and certificate, and 157 have received the Excellence awards.

Cankids NGO – as the country’s only Civil Society Organization, that works across the spectrum of childhood cancer (0-19 years of age) to enable best standards of treatment, care and support, is committed to working with international, national and regional Pediatric Oncology Community and the Government to achieve the goal of WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer – of reaching at least a 60% survival rate for children with cancer in LMICs by 2030, thereby saving an additional one million lives. This new target represents a doubling of the global cure rate for children with cancer.

Representative of WHO Dr. Henk Bekedam conveys his heartiest congratulation to Can Kids India for motivating and providing a platform to recognize the bravery and courage of young Children fighting cancer. He also said there are many milestone along the road of having cancer – diagnosis, treatment, surgery. They are meaningful signs and progress marking how far cancer survivors have come on their journey.

The Award ceremony has been organizing in partnership with PTC Foundation Trust to honor the courage of children fighting cancer and to laud their achievements and the chief guest of the evening was honorable Mayor of SDMC Delhi , Ms Sunita Kangra.

Further Poonam Bagai Chairman of Cankids NGO said,” we want to provide the best possible treatment, care and support for every child affected with cancer and his family”

Other Guests of Honor who showed their presence at the event were

· Dr Gampo Dorji, from WHO South East Asia Region Office NCD & Environmental Health Division,

· Amar Prasad from PTC Foundation (on behalf of CMD PTC Deepak Amitabh)