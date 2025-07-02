Ambuja Cements empowers Pazina village farmers through net fencing initiative and grassroots leadership

Himachal Pradesh, 2 July 2025: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building materials company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is strengthening rural resilience by supporting grassroots agricultural innovation in Pazina village near Darlaghat. Ambuja Cements support as part of its CSR has empowered local agriculture volunteers like Meena to drive a remarkable shift toward modern, diversified farming. Her work across Upper Pazina, Lower Pazina, and Neori villages has introduced sustainable practices and renewed interest in farming as a viable livelihood.

One of the most impactful initiatives took shape in FY 2024–25, when net fencing was introduced to protect crops from being damaged by wild animals. With guidance from Ambuja Cements and Meena’s on-ground leadership, the demonstration’s success inspired over 50 farmers to procure fencing via the local Farmer Producer Organiation (FPO), generating Rs. 23,000 in business and improving farm productivity. This effort not only protected crops but also bolstered the FPO’s operations and encouraged a collective farming approach.

Ambuja Cements’ continued investment in grassroots changemakers and practical farm solutions are highlighted through this transformation story. By facilitating access to tools, knowledge, and community platforms, Ambuja Cements is nurturing self-reliance among Himachal’s rural farmers—helping them sow the seeds for long-term prosperity and shared growth.