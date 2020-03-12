CareCover announces medical loan up to INR 5 lakh towards the treatment of Coronavirus

CareCover, a healthcare financing company is offering health protection via loan cards to the COVID 19 victims. The CareCover medical loan card will support the victim and his family with an instant interest-free loan up to 5 lakhs within an hour for the treatment of this kind of medical emergency.

Nivesh Khandelwal, CEO & Founder, CareCover said, “The Coronavirus attack and rising reports of COVID 19 affected people is threatening everyone due to its lethality and cost. Finances shouldn’t restrict anyone from the required medical treatment and that’s where CareCover comes in to perform its role. We make people feel protected about themselves and their families whether at home or outside or while travelling overseas for work or leisure. The idea behind the announcement of medical loan up to INR 5 lakhs is to support the affected families with easy access to capital in the quickest possible time.”

“To avail the healthcare benefit, you need to enrol and obtain the card with a validity of one year, and submit KYC documents like PAN card, Aadhaar card, bank statement etc”, said Khandelwal.

The enrolled members having valid CareCover activated cards can simply call at the toll-free helpline number (9298889888) giving them basic details like name of the seeking treatment, hospital name, and estimated amount required for treatment along with a letter from the hospital verifying the patient name and bill estimation.