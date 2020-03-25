CCSHAU to distribute free masks for families residing in the university campus

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University has already distributed about 300 masks made by the Department of Textiles and Apparel Designing, College of Home Science and so far, thousands of more masks have been prepared for distribution. Skilled girl students residing in the university have been provided uninfected material for making masks in their houses and this process of distributing masks will continue. The masks will be distributed free of cost to the families residing at the university to prevent them from getting Coronavirus.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.P. Singh said “It’s our responsibility to help one-another explicitly during this sensitive time and to provide every possible help. The religion of mankind is the greatest of all and it is for us all to protect it”.

In addition to this he assured the students for being provided with education material through online web portal and online channels in order to deter them from facing challenges. He also urged to follow the advisory issued by the Government of India and the Government of Haryana. This was a decision taken during a late-night meeting attended by the University’s OSD Dr. MK Garg, Registrar Dr. BR Kamboj, Comptroller, Dr. Atul Dhingra and others.