City students enliven Gardener’s theory, elicit 8 intelligence skills

Suncity School, sector-54 organised the 9th edition of their annual “Multiple Intelligences and me- MI-me’’ inter school competition. Over 200 students from 13 reputed schools from Delhi-NCR participated in the competition. Ms. Saskia Rao, a virtuoso cellist, Mr. Anoop Chugh, Founder Kahani ki Dukan & Foundonallfours, Mrs. Rupa Chakravarty, Director, Suncity School, Ms. Aparna Erry –Principal, DAV school and Dr. Anshu Arora, Principal, Amity International School, Sector-43 were among the ‘Special Guests’. Eminent schools such as Scottish High International School, Delhi Public School, Sushant Lok, DPS, Sector-45, G. D. Goenka, Sohna Road participated in the event.

The competition ‘MI-me’ is a first of its kind initiative by Suncity School and has been meticulously designed in sync with Howard Gardner’s Theory of Multiple Intelligence. The platform provides an opportunity to students to explore and evaluate their intelligence traits and latent talents. The annual inter school competition had an array of activities specially designed for the students of Middle Years Program.

Howard Gardner is an American developmental psychologist and Professor of Cognition and Education at Harvard University. Gardner articulated eight criteria for a behavior to be considered intelligence rather than seeing intelligence as dominated by a single general ability.

Speaking about the competition, Mrs. Rupa Chakravarty, Director, Suncity Schools, said, “We at Suncity Schools, believe in giving opportunities to children to be able to explore their intellectual potential in every field and learn about their skills in the process. We have skilfully designed this event and its activities with a view to enable students to elicit the best from within themselves. It is vital to focus on all the intelligences for overall holistic development of a child.”

The children performed with great enthusiasm and made their schools proud by winning laurels.

The competition was organized in four groups and students from Class V to XI participated in the 8 activities based on abilities such as- musical–rhythmic, visual–spatial, verbal–linguistic, logical–mathematical, bodily–kinesthetic, interpersonal, intrapersonal, and naturalistic. The competition was adjudged by the eminent panel of judges including Ms. Saskia Rao, Mr. Anoop Chugh, Ms. Paromita, Ms. Rema Kumar, a Delhi based textile designer, Ms. Pragati Agarwal, Founder, Art Tree.

Scottish High International School aced the competition by accumulating the maximum number of prizes ‘MI-me’ and were declared Champion of the Day.