ClearTax launches new app for quick filing of Income Tax Return

ClearTax, India’s fastest growing fintech company, that provides solutions for Income Tax filing, GST compliance and Mutual Fund Investments, today announced the launch of its new app to help taxpayers file income tax returns free of cost.

An increasing number of individuals use mobile to perform financial and economic transactions. Preference of using mobile is reflected in ClearTax’s internal data, that shows that 50% of its traffic comes through mobile. The on-the-move taxpayer increasingly prefers using mobile, especially the young workforce. This trend has been seen not only in tier 1 but is also consistent across traffic coming from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. To provide convenience to mobile users, ClearTax has launched a mobile app that taxpayers can use to finish e-filing on their mobile devices. Users can download the ClearTax e-filing Android App from Google Play Store and enjoy the convenience of filing ITR on the go.

ClearTax app allows taxpayers to simply upload their Form 16 and then it auto-populates their ITR form. If the taxpayer has been employed with more than one employer during the financial year, he or she can upload more than one Form 16 on the app to file their ITR. Taxpayers can also add income details manually on the app and ClearTax will automatically compute any tax liability. Taxpayers who need help may opt for expert assistance to file their ITR. ClearTax app also provides an option to pre-fill data from income tax filing portal.

Commenting on the new app, Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax, said, “The new app, with its easy interface, makes income tax filing extremely simple for those who are on the go. With a single tap, a user can upload Form 16 and their Income Tax Return can be filed in under 7 mins.”