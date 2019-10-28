Comic Con India announces winners of Indian Championship of Cosplay (ICC) qualifier round, Hyderabad Comic Con

The 7th edition of Comic Con Hyderabad 2019 concluded on a yearning note. Presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena, the city’s biggest pop culture extravaganza witnessed a grand response on the second day of the event featuring an array of fun experiences, geeky shopping and the biggest cosplay contest in Hyderabad.

Comic Con India, the organization behind the country’s greatest pop culture extravaganzas also announced the winner of ICC qualifiers from Hyderabad. Licha Jernia cosplaying as Tartelette won the grand prize worth INR 50,000 as the ICC Qualifier on Day 1 and Zohair Cosplaying as MORDRED was declared the winner on Day-2 and took back grand prize worth INR 50,000. Both these qualifiers will be competing against other winner qualifiers from upcoming Comic Con events in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. The Hyderabad Comic Con event is followed by the Bengaluru edition, which will be held at KTPO, Whitefield from 16-17 November, 2019. Mumbai will host its edition of Comic Con at the Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre from 7-8 December, 2019. The 9th edition of the New Delhi show will be held on 20-22 December 2019 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla. Finally, Ahmedabad will host its first edition of Comic Con at the Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 1st and 2nd 2020.