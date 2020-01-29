Consulting dominates Placement season at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

Great Lakes Institute of Management, one of the premier management institutes in the country had an excellent placement season for its One Year PGPM class of 2020. Over 95% of the students are already placed within 9 months of the commencement of the program receiving offers from top recruiters like Ab-Inbev, Accenture Strategy, Aditya Birla Capital, ADP, Amazon, Cognizant, Dell, Deloitte, Decathlon, EY, Gartner, HCL, HSBC, HTC Global, Infosys, ITC Infotech, L&T Infotech, Magicbricks, Societe Generale, TCS, Zee Entertainment, ZoloStays, ZS Associates to name a few. The Avg. CTC increased to 13.6 lakhs p.a. while the highest domestic CTC was 28.6 Lakhs p.a. offered by a multinational consulting firm.

“Apart from the participation of top companies offering excellent roles, I am glad to see participation in some niche areas as well. We look forward to attracting more organizations from across the board, in-line with our new diversity initiatives, in the years to come”, said Dr. Suresh Ramanathan, Dean & Principal, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

Students were offered various coveted roles in Analytics, BFSI, IT/ITES, Consulting, E-commerce, Technology Consulting, FMCG and Product. Consulting was the dominant area of recruitment with Tech Consulting (29%) and Business Consulting (21%) firms contributing to a majority of the offers. IT/ITES (29%) services firms also contributed to a significant number of the offers while Product and Analytics were among the other major recruiting areas.

“We are delighted with the placement outcome and the response received from the corporates. This is a testament to the confidence of our corporate partners in the quality of our graduates and we look forward to serving their talent needs in the future”, said, Mr. M. Balaji, Group Director – Corporate & Career Services of Great Lakes Institute of Management.

Key Highlights:

· Large no. of offers by sought after Consulting firms like Accenture Strategy, Deloitte, EY, ZS

Associates.

· Avg. CTC increased to 13.6 lakhs p.a. while the highest domestic CTC was 28.6 Lakhs p.a.

· Average post-MBA CTC was 2.64 times the pre-MBA CTC for PGPM Class of 2020.