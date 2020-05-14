Cricket legends team up to launch Junior Cricket Championship

Seven3Sports, today, announced the launch of its unique cricket-based programme, “Junior Cricket Championship” (JCC).The idea behind this initiative is to promote the game of cricket among Indian youth through a “Unified Cricketing Platform”. JCC is specifically designed to integrate online and offline cricketing activities and will offer a fair, inclusive and merit-based opportunity to all cricket enthusiasts.

Seven3Sports is a leading sports company with a track record of the TV broadcast of IPL (Indian sub-continent excluding India) in 2013 and 2014, FIFA World Cup in 2014 across various Asian countries amongst many others.

JCC welcomes all the cricket enthusiasts to start their dream journey with online registration for cricket talent hunt followed by the online training and cricket tutorials by Indian cricket veterans- Chetan Sharma, Ashok Malhotra, Dronacharya awardee Dr. Sanjay Bhardwaj and Surinder Khanna amid the lockdown period.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Chetan Sharma, an international cricketer and former Chairman of School Sports Promotion Foundation, in association with Sports Authority of India said, “Junior cricket is crucial to the successful future of cricket for any nation. I began my cricket career with the tour of West Indies representing the school. I believe we must give back to the game, which has given us so much love and success. I’m pleased to be associated with the new age JCC. I’m confident that JCC would be an excellent platform to realize our dreams of promoting cricket among the youth.”

“I am so pleased to be a part of this cause-driven platform as a mentor and eagerly looking forward to help young cricketers realize their dreams through JCC”, said Mr. Ashok Malhotra, former Indian cricketer, former national selector and President of Indian Cricket Association.

Dr. Sanjay Bhardawaj has designed special modules for JCC keeping in mind youngsters’ needs with a holistic approach to preparing them for modern-day cricket challenges. “Children’s safety is of utmost importance to us at JCC and we are re-defining the cricket with social distancing, sanitization and various safety measures for coaching, practice and live matches after the lockdown, besides engaging them online”, Dr Bhardwaj said.

Talking about the opportunities, Mr. Surinder Khanna, former Indian cricketer said, “JCC is designed as an ideal integrated cricket platform to help young cricketers gain the invaluable experience to play the first-ever club level cricket, be part of the larger than life cricket network, make friends and share their best cricketing moments Live on JCC social”.

JCC’s unique design includes creating 100 private clubs structure across the country based on the neighborhood criteria. Boys aged 8 to 18 across three age segments would get a chance to play club cricket once they qualify the “JCC Cricket Talent Hunt”.

As per UN estimates there are over 240 million boys under the age of 18 in India. JCC plans to engage them on its unique integrated platform and promises to be the largest online cricketing community with its enviable reach of over 66 cities across India, helping build local loyalties through micro-communities.

Interested young cricketers can pre-register for JCC on the website – www.jcc-india.com.