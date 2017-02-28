Bengaluru: Crocs, the global footwear brand, has opened its second store in Bengaluru in one of the top malls of Koramangala, Forum Mall. Crocs has been extending its presence in the top cities in India to reach out to its customers at a large level with this store being the second store in Bengaluru and third in Karnataka.

The five storey mall is designed to cater the customers with their upbeat theatres, branded stores and their transit lounge food court. The store’s business commenced on 22nd February 2017 and has a wide collection of flats, loafers, sneakers, flip flops, and Crocs’ signature trademark clogs in a range of colors and sizes, for all age groups and the wide TG.

Crocs constantly strives to elevate its brand visibility and fan base. The brand is working on their new campaign “Come As You Are” with John Cena, Drew Barrymore, Yoona and Henry Lau who will be serving as the global ambassadors for Crocs’ campaign which will celebrate the uniqueness of individuals and inspire everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.

On the opening of the new store, Crocs’ CEO, Deepak Chhabra says, “Bengaluru is one of the top cities for Crocs. Being one of the busiest cities in India, people look for comfort in their everyday active life. This is what we strive at Crocs – to provide the best of comfort while catering to the stylish need of the customers. We are looking forward for the opening of this store in Bengaluru and serve our valuable customers.”

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offer a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. Crocs™ shoes feature Croslite™ material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans know and love. Crocs celebrate the fun of being a little different and encourage fans to “Find Your Fun” in every colorful pair of shoes. Since its inception in 2002, Crocs has sold more than 300 million pairs of shoes in more than 90 countries around the world. Get social with Crocs – www.shopcrocs.in, www.facebook.com/crocs,www.twitter.com/crocs, www.instagram.com/crocsindia