Daniel Wellington’s Iconic Link Collection now available online on Myntra

Daniel Wellington, a leading watches and accessories brand known for its contemporary and sleek design, recently launched their new Iconic Link Collection across the country. The new collection will now also be available on Myntra, India’s leading Fashion and Lifestyle destination.

A lot of time and effort has been put into creating this new timepiece collection. After almost three years in the making, Daniel Wellington introduces the new Iconic Link as the biggest launch to date. The Iconic Link features a luxurious metal bracelet with three-piece links; each segment is comprised of solid steel, individually crafted pieces in an elegantly tapered form, ensuring a seamless transition from case to clasp. The collection is available in polished stainless steel with a vibrant silver finish or with refined rose gold plating. The mild rose gold-tone of this piece comes from ion-plating and is custom-made by mixing a hint of copper with a 23-carat gold bar. The unique gold tint of the Iconic Link is exclusive to the Iconic collection by Daniel Wellington.

Commenting on the partnership, Magnus Toveberg, Executive Director IMEA, Daniel Wellington said “We are thrilled to partner with Myntra and leverage the superior reach and access that the platform has. With this collaboration, our focus is to ensure that our products reach all the corners of India where we don’t have a retail presence thereby making it accessible to all aspiring consumers who will now be able to shop for the Iconic Link collection usually only available at our exclusive stores, at the touch of their fingertips.”

Commenting on the association with Daniel Wellington, Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, “We are very excited to associate with Daniel Wellington, a new-age watch brand that has distinguished itself with its classic and elegant designs, making it hugely popular, especially among a young audience that prefer a fusion in style. Watches are a fast growing category for us and Myntra has a large base of fashion forward and loyal customers across the country, making this an ideal partnership for taking the brand to every pin code in the country. The new iconic Link Collection by Daniel Wellington is sure to delight our discerning watch buyers.”

Available in Silver and Rose Gold with dials in either eggshell white or black finish, the watch is perfect for all occasions and appealing to trendsetters and fashionistas across the globe. The Iconic Link watch is priced at 12,399 INR for the 28mm and 32mm dial, and INR 13,599 for the 36mm dial.