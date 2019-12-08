Delta Electronics India introduces E-Mobility Tech Experience Center to accelerate faster adoption of Electric Vehicles in India

Delta Electronics India, a leading Power and Energy management company, today unveiled its state-of-the-art E-Mobility Tech Experience Center aimed at strengthening electric vehicle charging infrastructure of the country. The E-Mobility Tech Experience Center is conceptualised to provide an industry platform that will support all types of ratings and configurations and be an enabler when it comes to understanding the ecosystem of EV charging solutions.

This initiative by Delta Electronics India is also to support the vision of the government’s long-term objective of making India electric by 2030. The idea is to explore more efficient and innovative solutions to meet end-to-end charging needs and also quell apprehensions around EV charging, to encourage faster adoption. During the inauguration, Delta Electronics India also introduced its next generation charging solutions i.e. DC City Charger and AC Max that will cater to the need of efficient public charging infrastructure.

While inaugurating this state-of-the-art Experience Center, Mr. Niranjan S Nayak, Business Head, Delta Electronics India said “Being a leader in the global market, we are working towards bringing our deep industry expertise and engineering capabilities to India to fulfill the highly demanding needs of the EV ecosystem players. Delta is Powering Green Mobility and over the last four years the company has carved a niche for itself in EV Charging solutions by providing competent solutions viz-a-viz international standards. This E-Mobility Tech Experience Center will reinstate our endeavour to provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Akshaye Barbuddhe, Business Head,EV Charging Solutions, Delta Electronics India said, “Our E-Mobility Tech Experience Center is designed to come up with vehicle to grid solutions in India. We are confident of having an enhanced charging infrastructure offering for our valued customers. Very soon, the possibility of adding renewable energy to EV charging solutions will be a reality. We will be working on a robust scalable roadmap, with a vision to deliver on future ready, efficient and pioneering product & technology related answers to ecosystem needs.”

The E-Mobility Tech Experience Center will comprise of live demonstration, knowledge sharing, global technology adoption methodology, technology innovation, charging process simulation and integration with multiple hardware, software and cloud servers.

Furthermore, the new Experience Center comes with energy efficient AC & DC EV chargers such as GB/T, CCS, ChadeMO along with OCA certified Testing Tools, Charging Process Simulators, Load Simulators and Charge Point Operator software platform.

Delta Electronics India started its operations in the EV charging space four years ago. Globally, Delta has been active in the E-Mobility space for the past seven years with dedicated manufacturing facilities in Slovakia, Taiwan and China. Delta is devoted to innovation and systematically developing new products and technologies, particularly those that are highly energy efficient to ensure sustainable future.