Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Mumbai, Department of Science & Technology (DST), organizes slogan writing competition for school students

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2in Navy Nagar Colaba, were in for anextravagant activity when they were asked to create innovative slogans on their thoughts on science. With a strong gathering of more than 400 students of Std. 06th to 10th, competition was bustling withpool of creative talent who expressed theirnovel ideas through slogans.

The Slogan Writing competition was organized in line with the recently concluded “VigyanSamagam”, a one-of-a-kind first ever mega science exhibition in India, jointly promoted by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Mumbai, Department of Science & Technology (DST), New Delhi along with National Council of Science Museums, Kolkata. The students were briefedon the theme and objective ofVigyanSamagam before the competition. The students were also guided to explore the website, appand social media handles of VigyanSamagam to know more about the exhibition, projects displayed so that they can pursue their interest in science.

After going through a huge number of entries, a panel consisting of eminent personalities from the scientific fraternity picked up the winners of the competition. AnakhaTerese Jose, of Std7thwon the first prize, for herinnovative thoughts and interesting content. Kairav Parikhand Akshita Pandey, of Std 8th and 7th respectively, were adjudged as first and second runners up for their wonderful participation.

The Principalof the school Mrs. Tarana Shaikhsaid that any kind of unique initiative would always encourage students to follow their creative mindsets. And especially with this activity, students know about the nuances ofslogan writing and creating slogans on science is a rare thing to witness.

The judges too were astonished at the response and appreciated students’ writing abilities. They too enthusiastically interacted with students to understand more about their novel thoughts on science.

The representatives from the organizers of VigyanSamagamdistributed informative material to the students and teachers. The material included hands oninformation about VigyanSamagam, the projects displayed at the ongoing exhibition.

Many initiatives and activities are being taken across other schools in Mumbai in a phased manner to promote VigyanSamagam. The key motiveof arranging this mega science exhibition is to demonstrate the technical ability and scientific acumen of Indian Scientists in global mega science projects like CERN, LIGO, SKA, TMT, INO, FAIR and ITER.

The exhibition which recently concluded in Mumbai, now travels to other cities of India as per the schedule. For additional details, science lovers are requested to visit the website www.vigyansamagam.in and its social media handles. They can also download and install the specially created App VigyanSamagam for further inputs.