DLF The Ultima welcomes this winter with the Kid`s Carnival

New Gurugram saw a happy winter afternoon as the Central Lawns of DLF Ultima echoed with the laughter and cackles of kids who gathered to celebrate Winter Fiesta on Sunday. The event was full of fun activities, games, artists and some gourmet delights that engaged children as well as their parents.

Held in the spectacular greens that make up to more than 80% of DLF Ultima, the event saw a number of kids from all the condominiums of DLF Gardencity having a merry time in the cozy winter sunlight. The key attractions of this special kid`s carnival were a number of games and rides such as train ride, hummer game, bouncy jungle, air chair, bouncy climb, etc. There were also activities like face painting and tattoo making that were loved by the kids. The Magic Show featuring surprising tricks amazed the children to their hearts.

“I came here with my kids and they thoroughly enjoyed the Fiesta. It was a very unique kind of event and my kids have made a lot of friends here. A weekend well spent indeed.” said Hina Naqvi, a parent.

Besides that, children also got to meet and click pictures with their favorite cartoon characters like Doremon, Minion, Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Kung Fu Panda and many more. There were food stalls serving delicacies that were enjoyed by the people of all age groups.