eBikeGo plans to strengthen their operation with more electronic bikes in next 3 months

eBikeGo (www.ebikego.in), India’s first-ever electric bike rental & delivery

platform has recently announced of procuring 1000+ electronic bikes in next 3 months to strengthen

their operation further.

Presently, eBikeGohas already beenworking withcorporate firms like Zomato, Delhivery, Go Stops,

Ferns N Petals, Vpledge, Delhivery and others for B2B ride sharing business and is already

operational in cities like Delhi, Amritsar, Agra, Ludhiana and Jaipur. Recently, the company joined

hands with UrDa, a leading Taiwanese electric scooter shared mobility platform. This collaboration

will help eBikeGo to expand its network at a faster pace.

“We are extremely thankful to Zomato and other partners to have trust on us in the endeavour of

reducing vehicular pollution in the cities and making deliveries green as intended by the people and

various state governments. We heartily welcome the decision and initiative of Delhi Government for

running the pilot project “Deliver Electric Delhi” for testing the use of electronic vehicles in the city. It

would be our privilege to support everyone with our electric bikes for creating pollution free

environment and better life for all of us in future”said Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder, eBikeGO.

ABOUT eBikeGo

EBikeGo is India’s first ever electric bike rental & delivery platform that provides economical and

environmentally friendly travelling option for everyone. Revenue is generated through rental services

for tourists and customers and also through tie-ups with logistic delivery providers. It is aiming to target

2% of Indian electric two wheeler market share and project to bring on road a fleet of 200,000 bikes in

about 100 cities across the country. eBikeGo is using the bikes of Okinawa Autotech, one of leading

Electric two wheeler manufacturers in the country. So far, the company has successfully setup

franchises at Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Jalandhar and Agra. Launched in 2017, eBikeGo, the brain child

of Dr. Irfan Khan also bagged the best Franchisee concept of the Year 2018 in Franchisee India

Awards 2018.