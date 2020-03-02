Faridabad residents grooved in the rocking ‘HOLI BASH’

Faridabad: The month of March invokes a colourful atmosphere around. In order to celebrate this spirit of fun and frolic, Omaxe Group had organised a Holi Bash at World Street, Sector 79, Faridabad. The event was an exclusive one for the attendees. The party had artists and performers from varied nationalities, in order to promote harmony and cultural diversity. Investors, retail owners, youth, ladies and senior citizens had an amazing time.

The grand occasion was attended by Mr. Rajesh Gupta, MLA Tigaon; Mr.Narendra Gupta, MLA Faridabad; Mr. Nayan Pal Rawat, MLA Pithla and Mr. Rohtas Goel, Founder, Omaxe Group.

Shambu Shikhar, the classic poet mesmerized the audience with his poetry along with Raja Rancho who humoured the people present with his gimmicks. The talented artists from Brij displayed their traditional dance performances through ‘ Lat Mar Holi’ and played Floral Holi, painting the party like a colourful canvas. The Dhol Performers from Bachari made the crowd groovy. The lists of dance presentations were in great variety ranging from Bhangra, Nagara, Tenora Dance, Bollywood and International styles.

The kids were delighted with different games and presentations like Bungee Jumping, Gun Shooting, Magician’s tricks, Air Hockey etc. People relished the range of delicacies and sweets present. The party witnessed a humungous crowd till evening.

Expressing his happiness on the occasion, Mr. Suren Goyal, Business Head, Omaxe Group said, “I am grateful to all the investors and their families who are present here to celebrate the festival of Holi with us. We want to make World Street a destination that promotes diversity and culture inclusion, apart from being an ultimate shopping destination. This Holi Bash was a step taken to encourage this ideology.”

Faridabad residents appreciated the efforts by Omaxe Group’s to promote brotherhood and diversity. Events like these give city a unique and positive recognition.