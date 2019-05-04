Faridabad Students Outshine in the City

The declaration of JEE Main, 2019 results have yet again given India’s premium engineering training institute FIITJEE, a reason to celebrate and rejoice in its students’ Remarkable Feat.

FIITJEE Faridabad Topper, Ramneet Singh has secured an All India Rank 113. He is a student of FIITJEE Faridabad two year classroom program. Besides Ramneet, other top performers of the Centre are Niket Jain (AIR 151), Devanshu Singla (AIR 182), Aryan Singh Nagar (AIR 262), Tanmay Gupta (AIR 305), Ishaan Watts (AIR 785), Divyam Singhal (AIR 863) and Tanuj Maheshwari (AIR 966). More than 200 students of FIITJEE Faridabad from Long Term Classroom Programs have qualified for JEE Advanced, 2019. These qualified students are now eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced to be held on May 27, 2019

At the City level, FIITJEE Students have Bagged 4 out of Top 5 ranks. At the national level also FIITJEE has excelled. Remarkably, AIR 1 Shubhan Srivastava is a FIITJEE student.

It is also worth mentioning that FIITJEE Faridabad has been producing ever improving results year by year. This year FIITJEE Faridabad has 3 ranks in top 200, 5 ranks in top 500 and 8 ranks in Top 1000, 15 Ranks in Top 2000 and 36 ranks in Top 5000, which is better than the last year in all rank ranges.

Proving the mark of excellence, FIITJEE Faridabad has given city topper four out of five times in previous five years. Notably among the city toppers were Ayush Garg (AIR 12, 2018), Puneet Mangla (AIR 178, 2017)), Akanksha Makkar (AIR 55, 2016) and, Mayank Gupta (325/360, highest score in JEE Main, 2015).

Around 12.5 lakh students from across the country tested their skills at the JEE Main, 2019 that took place in two phases, the first attempt being in January and the second phase being in April.

More than 1 lakh aspirants from general category who have cleared this milestone will now appear for the final round – JEE Advanced, 2019 to compete for approximately 5,500 coveted IIT seats (general category).

“his is not the first time that FIITJEE students have excelled at JEE. The success of FIITJEE students at National level, year after year, proves the superiority of the faculty and the unique pattern-proof teaching modalities of India’s most trusted institute.”, Says the IITian Mr. Ambarish Srivastava, who is serving as the Centre Head and HOD Physics at FIITJEE Faridabad Center and has more than 16 years of teaching experience.

The students who have made it past the first round are understandably thrilled, yet cautious, as they know the final hurdle remains to be conquered.

“Making it to the IITs is the dream of most of the meritorious Science students. Having worked very hard towards this goal, I was confident of scoring well in JEE Mains. Credit goes to the stupendous coaching mechanism applied at FIITJEE which brings the best in every student. The teachers at FIITJEE work diligently on our concepts, making sure we know what we are studying inside out. However, I am not celebrating yet. I am returning to my studies with renewed focus as I do not want to leave any stone unturned before the JEE Advanced,” said Ramneet Singh, FIITJEE Faridabad Center top scorer.

“The exponentially increasing success rate of our students year after year at JEE bears testimony to the fact that FIITJEE’s methodology of training can create legends out of the students who depose their faith in the FIITJEE system. We are proud of the achievements of our students and teachers and I am sure that we will keep creating miracles in future with the synergy between the parents, students and the teachers,” says the IITian Mr. Gulshan Chauhan who is serving as Faculty of Mathematics at FIITJEE Faridabad.