First Gurgaon round of World Scholars Cup concludes at Suncity School

Suncity School, sec-54 hosted the regional round (Gurgaon Round-1) of the two-day prestigious international tournament for the third time in a row. Titled as ‘World Scholars Cup’, the tournament witnessed participation of over 500 students from 16 schools across the country. Some of the prestigious schools including Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Mumbai, Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai, Modern School, Vasant Vihar, Venkateshwar School, Pathways School, Noida, Suncity School participated in the two- day global academic tournament.

The World Scholar’s cup was thrown open by its founder- Mr. Daniel Berdichevsky, a visionary and a believer of ‘Each child is unique’. Every year scholars explore a new overarching theme, it combines debate, collaborative writing, multiple choice test and a multimedia quiz to motivate students to not just focus on existing skills and areas of strength, but also to discover new ones. Based on the theme ‘A world on the margins’, the competition assesses students’ proficiency over the topics from six different subjects – Science, History, Social Studies, Literature, Arts and a Special Area.

The competition comprises of three rounds- Regional round, Global round, and Final round. The event was spread over two days and include the following sub-events: Team Debate, Collaborative Writing, Scholar’s Challenge, Scholar’s Bowl. Students worked together in teams of three to research, debate and solve problems related to the theme.

The Team Debate required students to prepare a given topic and present their case. The Scholar’s Challenge tests students’ command over various subjects. The Scholar’s Bowl is a multiple-choice quiz where students are presented with the audio/video hints which need to be solved in the given specific time. Around the core academic events were social events including an optional talent round, Scholars Show, to provide students an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“We are proud to host this global event at Suncity. It is a part of our efforts to ensure that students are exposed to such skilled activities, for these are vital for holistic development of students. Every year, the competition witnesses participation from the brightest minds across the world. It tests all round development of students and fosters team building spirit among students” said Mrs. Rupa Chakravarty, Head, Suncity School.

Approximately 200 teams from India will gain entry into the global round to be held in five cities namely Beijing, Hague, Durban, Sydney, Astana and Manila. Shortlisted participants can choose their preferred venue. The top finalists from global round will compete in the final round ‘Tournament of Champions’ to be held at Yale University, USA.

Modern School, Barakhamba Road School bagged the first position in the junior category and Suncity School, Sec-54 Gurgaon secured the first place in senior category. 90% participants of the regional round have qualified for the global round.

Individual top performers of the tournament were: Ira Agrawal – Modern School Barakhamba Road- 1st place (Junior Category), Pranav Prasad – Shalom Hills International School- 1st place (Senior Category).

“The World Scholar’s Cup team was very happy to welcome students from the leading schools of Delhi-NCR at the Gurgaon Round for two days of learning, competition and community building. We are very grateful to our wonderful hosts, Ms. Rupa Chakravarty, Principal, as well as the staff and students of the Suncity School for their support and hard work in making this event a grand success” said Mr. Vishal Verma, Program Director, India- World Scholars Cup.