First person story of Krishna by Anand Kadakol

The magnificent tale of Lord Kṛṣhṇa has been narrated to us for many years and is an integral part of Indian history. But what about the human life of Kṛṣhṇa? iKṛṣhṇa, a tale that explores the dark, dangerous and human side of Kṛṣhṇa's story from his perspective.

The Lordly Incarnation had to not only experience all the malice and the chicanery that existed in those times but also the burden of dealing with all the distrustful characters of his time, work with them and try and bring them to a common ground, some with success, some with failure; but the most important point here is that he had to endure and live that life as a human being.

His destiny was to live a human life, and his life journey of was fraught with danger, treachery and brutal violence.

Thrown into chaos very early in life, he gradually lost his innocence and bravely faced the darkness of the world, stretching his human capabilities to the hilt. In one of the instances, the author narrates “I looked at the elephant, the elephant had raised its trunk and was struggling to get out of the mess it got itself into. The raised trunk gave me a golden opportunity. With the shining sharp sword in my hand I ran towards the elephant; with sword in both hands and hands high over my head I took a jump from the end of the ramp; while being airborne, took a hard swipe with the sword. . .”

This is a story that delves into the human life of Kṛṣhṇa, chronicling every twist and turn in Kṛṣhṇa’s own words. This first-person story is intriguing and compels one to read through the book. Book running into over 500 pages and in a very readable format unlike a typical book almost in an A4 format is a read which one will cherish for a lifetime.

