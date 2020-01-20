First time ever in India!! Buy Kodak TV for Rs.4,999 only at Amazon Great Indian sale

Kodak HD LED TV has partnered with the leading e-commerce platform, Amazon, for ‘Great Indian Sale’ which begins on 19th January and will be on for next 3 days. Early access will be given to Amazon prime members on 18th January from 12 PM.

Kodak HD LED TV, being the leading brand in TVs, has a lot in store for the customers. Some of the exciting offers are Kodak 24-inch HDX100S TV, which is normally available for Rs.7000, is available at a super attractive price of Rs. 4,999. The brand is also offering huge discounts on its FHD and UHD series televisions.

The SBI Credit Card users can avail an additional 10% discount on the purchase of Kodak HD LED TVs.

According to Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO of Super Plastronics, a Kodak brand licensee, “2019 has been a great year in terms of the overwhelming response we received from our customers. We are committed to offer best in-class technology at very affordable prices. Thus, we are delighted to announce our participation in another big sale by Amazon and we hope that we receive the similar kind our response from the customers”.

In the year 2019, SPPL has launched Kodak XPRO TV series with KODAK 32FHDXPRO, KODAK 40 FHDXPRO, KODAK 43FHDXPRO and KODAK 50FHDXPRO TVs.

Buyers can avail the offer by referring to Amazon, some of the offers are showcased below-

Name

Deal Price

Kodak 60 cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV 24HDX100s (Black)

Rs. 4,999

Kodak 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV Kodak 32HDX900S (Black)

Rs. 7,499

Kodak 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UHDXSMART (Black)

Rs. 27,999

Kodak 124 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV 50UHDXSMART (Black)

Rs. 23,999

Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV 32HDXSMART Pro (Black) (2019 Model)

Rs. 8,999

Kodak 102 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV 40FHDXSMART PRO (Black) (2019 Model)

Rs. 14,999

Kodak 108cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 43UHDXSMART (Black) (2019 Model)

Rs. 18,999

Kodak 102 cm (40 Inches) Full HD LED TV 40FHDX900S (Black)

Rs. 13,499

Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV XPRO 43FHDXPRO (Black) (2019 Model)

Rs. 17,999