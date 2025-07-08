Ashwin Sharma Named Cluster Marketing Director for Fairmont & Raffles Jaipur

8th July 2025: Fairmont & Raffles Jaipur announce the appointment of Ashwin Sharma as the new Cluster Director of Marketing & Communications. Ashwin brings over 17 years of experience in marketing and brand strategy across hospitality, media, and advertising.

In this role, Ashwin will lead integrated marketing and communication efforts across both Fairmont and Raffles Jaipur. He will focus on strengthening brand presence, enhancing guest engagement, and driving commercial growth. With a strategic approach to storytelling and a deep understanding of evolving consumer expectations, he aims to build a unified brand narrative that resonates across key domestic and international markets.

Ashwin’s career includes roles at Madison Creative, Ogilvy India, Zee Entertainment, and Havas Play (formerly Cake Group India), where he worked across a range of sectors to build integrated, impactful campaigns. He also led the marketing strategy for the launch of Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, part of the Accor group, helping position the dual property as a prominent player in the capital’s hospitality landscape.

Rajat Sethi, General Manager, Fairmont Jaipur, stated, “Ashwin’s combination of strategic insight and creative vision makes him a strong addition to the team. His understanding of the hospitality landscape and evolving consumer mindset will be instrumental as we continue to shape the identity of Fairmont and Raffles Jaipur.” Commenting on his appointment, Ashwin Sharma said, “Fairmont and Raffles Jaipur represent a unique blend of heritage and contemporary elegance. I look forward to building on their legacy and shaping compelling narratives that connect with guests and reinforce the brand’s presence in luxury hospitality.”

Ashwin’s appointment reinforces the distinct positioning of both hotels in India’s luxury hospitality space and reflects a continued commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.