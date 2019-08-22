Fortis, Gurugram raises awareness on Kidney diseases and challenges faced by patients on dialysis

Observing the Organ Donation Month, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram organised a public awareness campaign on the importance and need for organ donation. Showcasing some remarkable and unique cases of renal transplant on patients from Hisar and other adjoining areas of Haryana, Fortis hospital pledged to create mass awareness among the public.

Every year almost 100 persons per million succumb to kidney diseases. Annually in India, around 90,000 patients require undergoing renal transplant and only 5000 transplants are done. With such a huge gap, more number of patients awaiting transplant die, adding to the burden of morbidity and mortality. Raising awareness among the public for organ donation (either cadaver or live donor) will assist in curbing down the margin of mortality.

“Due to changing lifestyles and an increased prevalence of diabetes and high blood pressure, the number of patients suffering from kidney disease has increased significantly over the past few years. Most of these patients are on maintenance dialysis awaiting kidney transplant and one in three patients don’t have a compatible donor in their family. Increasing awareness about brain death & organ donation will go a long way in bridging the gap between requirement and availability. In comparison to patients on dialysis, patients undergoing kidney transplant have a better and longer quality of life. Also, in the long run, getting a transplant is more economical than getting a dialysis on a regular basis.” Said Dr. Salil Jain, Director & HOD, Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram

Case of Suresh Kumar, 51 years was highly challenging. As the patient was facing kidney problem since last 4 years he was put on dialysis 4 months back. Even though his wife was a willing donor, but due to different blood group, he was awaiting a matching donor. Dr Jain then told him about swap kidney transplant which he underwent successfully in July 2019. When the blood group of the patient does not match with that of the donor, either ABO – incompatible transplantation or swap transplantation remains the only option. In his case the team was able to do the swap between donors as this kind of transplant is less expensive and has fewer complications as compared to ABO incompatible transplant.

“Now a days the Kidney transplant surgery has become much easier and has fewer complications since we have started using laparoscopy and robotics. With these advanced surgeries the incisions are very small and do not cause any problem post-surgery, there is no problem faced by the donor also, as they can lead their normal life within a week. Similarly, the recipient also makes a good and early post – operative recovery.” said Dr. Pradeep Bansal, Director& Head, Urology and Kidney Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram

Other patients undergoing renal transplant were also present on the occasion. These cases are an epitome of inspiration for those who are on dialysis and looking for a respite to lead a healthy and normal life.