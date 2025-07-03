Modella AI Announces Agreement to Accelerate AI-Driven Oncology Clinical Development

BOSTON, July 03, 2025 –Modella AI, a leader in artificial intelligence for life sciences, today announced a multi-year agreement with AstraZeneca. Under the agreement, Modella AI will provide access to its state-of-the-art multi-modal AI foundation models to AstraZeneca. This agreement aims to harness Modella AI’s advanced foundation models, capable of rich feature extraction from diverse data types, to accelerate clinical development across AstraZeneca’s global oncology portfolio.

“Foundation models are transforming precision medicine. They are the backbone of AI-powered biomedical discovery and mark the first step toward fully autonomous AI agents,” said Jill Stefanelli, CEO of Modella AI. “Our state-of-the-art multimodal foundation models provide powerful features from different data types for downstream tasks. When integrated with AstraZeneca’s research engine, they will have the potential to accelerate data driven development and enable the development of new AI agents that can automate complex R&D workflows.”

AstraZeneca will leverage Modella AI’s platform to enhance its oncology R&D capabilities, with the goal of enhancing clinical development, biomarker discovery, and improving patient outcomes. Both companies will collaborate closely to integrate the models into AstraZeneca’s research pipeline, enabling data-driven discovery at increased scale and speed.

“At AstraZeneca, AI is integrated across every aspect of clinical development,” said Jorge Reis-Filho, Chief AI and Data Scientist, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca. “Through the use of foundation models, combined with our unique datasets and AI expertise, we are confident in our strategy to accelerate development and increase the probabilities of success in our oncology clinical trials.”