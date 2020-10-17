Future Electronics Introduces New APIs to Offer Real-Time Access to Inventory and Pricing

Pointe Claire, Canada, October 17, 2020: Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has introduced APIs to their full suite of offerings.

An API, or Application Programming Interface, is a set of programming code that includes a set of functions and procedures, to allow data transmissions between systems.

With APIs, customers get real-time access to global inventory, pricing information, and other attributes. The API searches for parts through a full database of suppliers and returns live results within minutes.

Customers can spend less time on supply chain management thanks to efficient and automated API processes; get visibility to a wealth of product information, and count on consistent information across all applications.

For more information or to request an API key, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/API-Solutions.