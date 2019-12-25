Gen V K Singh Inaugrates Eye care hospital in Indirapuram

With an aim to provide “World Class eye care for all”, One of India’s leading eye care chain, Centre for Sight Group of Hospitals launched their new centre in Indirapuram on 24th December. This is another step towards providing better and qualitative eye care services for the mass.

The centre was inaugurated by the Member of Parliament, General VK Singh. Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Shri Sanjeev Sharma, President, BJP, Ghaziabad.

“Our team has always been at the forefront in spreading awareness about preventable blindness by conducting eye care awareness and eye check-up camps especially amongst the under privileged class. Infact over 100 eye care/and eye disease awareness camps are conducted annually by our team of doctors who deliver lectures on disease information, share tips on eye health care, etc. Said Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman and Managing Director, Centre for Sight Group of eye Hospitals.

“Our main aim is to deliver quality and technology driven eye care to the masses, we are the pioneers to start MICS for cataract surgery, Along with cutting edge technologies of LASIK, Femto-second laser surgeries (commonly known as bladeless cataract surgery). With the launch of more eye care centres and expansion at domestic front, access to high end modern eye-care will be available easily for the masses. “The spectrum of eye care services offered by us touches all strata of society, i.e., from the lower socioeconomic level to the top layer of the society. Among many other services that we offer to underprivileged includes: free OPD consultation, subsidized investigation and surgical procedures, etc,” added Dr Mahipal.

Centre For Sight is a pioneer in blade-free technology for cataract surgery and SMILE , laser surgery for spectacle removal ,or implantable contact lenses to name a few. While maintaining complete thrust on advanced tertiary and secondary eye care, Centre for Sight Group of Hospital has always maintained the focus on primary and preventive eye care by organising various and regular eye care awareness educational camps at various levels, including RWA of various colonies, at school level and among senior citizen forums, morning walkers’ clubs, etc.