goStops opens its first ‘love’ themed hostel in Agra

goStops, India’s fastest growing premium chain of youth traveler hostels, has recently opened its first hostel in Agra themed on ‘love’.

With Agra, goStops has expanded its presence to 13 hostels across India and has been identified as one of the most loved hostel brands in the country. Apart from Agra, goStops hostels are available at Leh, Amritsar, Bir, Dalhousie, Delhi, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Mumbai, Naggar, Rishikesh, Udaipur, and Varanasi.

“We are extremely delighted and happy to open our themebased hostel at a place which is known as the ‘City of Love’. We expect many travelers will be comfortably with us, surrounded by an aura of love and peace, with a sprinkling of ‘pethas’’,said PallaviAgarwal, Co-Founder of goStops.

Delhi based goStops is planning to cover all the metro cities in the next 12 months while at the same instance expanding their presence in the north and west India including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir.

At present they have 13 hostels with a total capacity of 800 beds across several states India. Besides the basic services like high-quality beds in air-conditioned dorms and private rooms, 24×7 café and CCTV that rolls around the clock, they offer several facilities like in-house mini theatre, foosball, pool table, and aesthetically designed common areas to keep the travelers entertained during their stay.