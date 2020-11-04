Gurgaon Cultural Fest founder Shabri Prasad curates Delhi Book Fair’s first litfest Pragati E-Vichaar

The Delhi Book Fair, which is the most awaited annual ritual for book lovers in the capital, recently hosted its first-ever literature festival this year. The theme of the first edition of the literature fest, titled Pragati E-Vichaar, was India and Indianness. To ensure the success of the festival, Gurgaon Cultural Festival founder Ms. Shabri Prasad Singh was entrusted with the responsibility to curate the event. Notably, Shabri has in the past been the Festival Director of the Gurgaon Literature Festival, which is an event to cumulatively celebrate art, literature, culture and films.

As the curator of Pragati E-Vichaar, Shabri has been responsible for conceptualizing and formulating different topical sessions that resonate with the issues prevalent across the world at present. Her responsibilities further encompassed identifying the speakers and authors in accordance with the topics of each session, and later get them on board for the first edition of the literature fest.

Expressing her excitement ahead of the event, Shabri said, “To curate, an event is an art. The speakers and authors need to be meticulously identified in sync with the theme of each session. It is a great learning experience for me. It is about listening to the discourse around various issues pertaining to mankind, for to know is knowledge, but to listen is divine.”

The idea behind Pragati E-Vichaar is to embark on a journey to bring values, ethos, the progression of thoughts and a literary theatre, all on a virtual platform. The two-day literature fest was organised on October 30 and October 31. The event showcased a number of debates and intellectual dialogue. The list of speakers for the event included Padma Shri Pratibha Prahlad, Member of Parliament Manish Tewari, Dr Samir Parikh and former Rajya Sabha member Pavan K Varma. The Guest of Honour for the event was BJP national vice president and former MP Baijayant Jay Panda.