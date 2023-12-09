JAIN College, Department of Humanities Sparkles with Literary Brilliance: LitFest Illuminates Bengaluru’s Budding Literary Enthusiasts

Bengaluru, 9th December 2023: JAIN College, part of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), is proud to announce the much anticipated “LitFest” organized by the Department of Humanities, powered by Knowledgeum on 10th December 2023. The LitFest is a celebration of creativity, cultural expression, and intellect, open to all PUC students. With an enduring commitment to nurturing the literary passions of the promising enthusiasts, the Department of Humanities of JAIN College provides a platform where innovative ideas, words, and stories can flourish.

The LitFest will showcase a varied array of literary talents, bringing together students, faculty, and prominent dignitaries like Dr. Indira Chandrasekhar- a scientist, a writer, a literary curator, and the founder and principal editor of Out of Print, an award-winning literary platform for short fiction bearing a connection to the Indian subcontinent, Ms. Kirtana Kumar is an actor, director, dramaturg and film-maker, and Mr. Kalyanaraman Durgadas is an alumnus of IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta and a serial entrepreneur. His renowned work, “Songs of the Cauvery” was adjudged the best debut novel in 2016, winning the Anupam Kher award in 2017, and was shortlisted for several other prizes and was reviewed favorably by many publications.

Participants can partake in poetry writing, essay writing, story writing, and immersive workshops and panel discussions on the topic ‘AI Tools in Writing’, which are designed to inspire and cultivate the next generation of writers. The event will be a melting pot of ideas, fostering an environment where literary enthusiasts can connect, learn, and share their love for language and storytelling.