Hammer to start online sales of its products on official website Hammeronline.in

Hammer, a leading manufacturer of consumer audio and fitness products has announced that it will begin sales of products on the company’s official website. The strategic move to begin with the online sales on the website from May 2020 will enable shoppers to select their favorite audio products directly from Hammer’s official website https://hammeronline.in/, available at competitive prices. Though the company will now sell its products online, they will also be available on third-party e-commerce websites to reach a wider audience.

The brand stepped into the Indian market for the first time in January 2019 with an exclusive range of popular products such as wireless earbuds SOLO and Airtouch, Bluetooth wireless earphones Grip, edge and swing, and wired headphones Bash and Plunder as their initial launch. Hammer’s products received the overwhelming response and the brand will continue to launch more technically advanced products for the Indian market.

Speaking about the beginning sales on its own platform, Mr. Rohit Nandwani, COO, Hammer says “Majority of our target audience works and lives at a frenetic pace. They demand the best products to be available in a wide range of options to select from, with prompt service and rightly priced. Bringing the sales of our products online will add on to our regular demands. Many loyal customers prefer to purchase products directly from the brand’s website as it adds a sense of dependability and trust. With sales on our website, we are confident to be able to reach out to a larger audience and turn them into loyal customers of Hammer. The personal audio, fitness and home audio sector in India has a huge competition; however, it lacks brands with an intense sense of market intelligence and high-standards of product. We aim to bring that into this segment and be a leader in this segment.”

Talking about brand’s aims and goals in Indian market segment, he added, “Along with the choices, consumers also need quality among the products, they look for a brand’s promise and do not want to risk incurring financial loss with expensive gadgets. We have a robust pipeline ready in terms of product portfolio and range that we would be bringing for the Indian customer base. We also aim to expand our brand’s reach into the mass premium product segment. We look forward to some exciting times ahead.”

Hammer manufactures consumer audio products and fitness bands that are not only technologically advanced but also known for its Athleisure look. Hammer believes in style and makes sure to deliver the best in quality and technologically advanced products for the Indian audience. Hammer products are stylish as well as high in performance, comfortable and durable, to suit the preference of all. Hammer’s product portfolio is a mix of audio accessories and wearables accessories. With truly wireless earphones (TWS) our main product category. Products have been designed to fulfill athleisure tastes which appeal to both fitness and fashion-conscious youth.

Some of the noteworthy products that would be available for the sale are:-

1) Hammer Fitpro Smart Fitness Band – enabled with blood pressure monitor and heart rate monitor. Count your walk steps and keep a check on the calories burn. Nordic 52832 chipset embedded. Comes with waterproof ip67 feature

2) Hammer Flex Smart Fitness Band – enabled with blood pressure monitor, sleep monitor and heart rate monitor. Comes in sports mode and call reminder feature. Stand by time is for 7 days. Gets fully charged in 2 hrs.

3) Hammer Airtouch Wireless Earbuds – comes with Bluetooth V5.0 with range upto 10m. Embedded with touch control and playtime for 3-4 hrs. Consist of One button design to play, pause, answer call, end call, next track.

4) Hammer Airflow Wireless Earbuds – comes with Bluetooth V5.0 with range upto 10m. Embedded with touch control and playtime for 3-4 hrs. Consist of One button design to play, pause, answer call, end call, next track. Separate earbuds can be used for separate headset.

5) Hammer Grip Wireless Earphones – comes with Bluetooth V5.0 with range upto 10m. Charging time is 2 hrs and playtime for 6 hrs. Comes with deep bass.

6) Hammer Swing Wireless Earphones – comes with Bluetooth V4.1 with range upto 10m. Embedded with HD Audio powered by APTX. Charging time is 2 hrs and playtime for 6 hrs. Comes with noise reduction technology.

7) Hammer Bash Headphones – can be connected via Bluetooth or an aux cable. Along, with the latest Bluetooth technology, it also has the ever-green aux port which works even when there is no charging left in the headphones.