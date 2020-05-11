Hammer unveils the Smart Fitness Band Product during the lockdown

Hammer, a consumer audio products and fitness bands manufacturer has unveiled the Hammer Fit Pro Smart Fitness Band and Hammer ID128 Unisex Black Waterproof Smart Fitness Band in India. Since the people are enforced to stay at home, it becomes tough for them to workout, thus it becomes highly essential to track physical activities during the lockdown. Hammer is known for not only technologically advanced products but also for its Athleisure look. Hammer believes in style and make sure to deliver the best with each design they work. They help you discover more fun by providing choices that beautifully compliments your active lifestyle. They work to combine comfort, durability, and performance in every product.

The Hammer Fit Pro Smart Fitness Band comes with a detailed ultralight fashionable design built with 0.96 inches LED color HD display for a better visual experience. It is useful in tracking and monitoring almost all the daily activities like heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, calories burned, steps walked. It is 100% waterproof for stress-free use during water activities.

Availability:- https://hammeronline.in/collections/fitness-band/products/hammer-fit-pro-smart-fitness-tracker

The Hammer ID128 Unisex Black Waterproof Smart Fitness Band allows you to track all your activities and allows you to customize your own motion mode in the APP like cycling, hiking, badminton, bodybuilding, basketball, yoga, football, etc. The activity tracker allows you to adjust the screen brightness in the app. It is designed to save the life of your internal battery and optimize your display. Give those selfies an upgrade by taking remote control of your phone and start taking them in style.

Availability:- https://hammeronline.in/collections/fitness-band/products/hammer-ko-bluetooth-truly-wireless-earbuds

Product Specifications:-

Attributes

Specifications (Hammer Fit Pro Smart Fitness Band)

Specifications (Hammer ID128 Unisex Black Waterproof Smart Fitness Band)

Activity Tracking

Yes

Yes

Battery Life

24 to 36 hours

Up to 6 Days

Bluetooth Version

V4.0

V4.0

Charging Type

Wireless

Wireless

Compatibility

Android and iOS

Android and iOS

Dial Shape

Rectangular

Rectangular

Display

Digital

Digital

Dust Resistance

Yes

Yes

Water Resistance

Yes

Yes

Price

Rs. 2,399/-

Rs. 2,399/-

On the unveiling of these new products, Rohit Nandwani, COO, Hammer said, “After engaging with our target audience, we are launching products that cater to customer’s needs and affordability. We realised that today’s youth are fitness conscious who would like to be updated about their physical activity, heart rate, blood pressure count, etc. Our product has all the features catering to these needs. However, at the same time, we have worked hard to ensure that our products are stylish keeping up with the athleisure spirit of our brand”.