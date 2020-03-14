HDFC Bank voted ‘Best Managed’, ‘Best Governed’ Indian Company

Investors, analysts also rate Mr. Aditya Puri as Best CEO
Leading global financial magazine FinanceAsia has voted HDFC Bank as the
Best Managed Company in India in the poll conducted amongst investors and
analysts.
The poll also voted HDFC Bank as the Best in the ‘Corporate Governance’
category, and Mr. Aditya Puri as ‘Best CEO’. On Corporate Governance, HDFC
Bank has been voted ahead of prestigious companies.
Some 335 portfolio managers and analysts from around the world participated in
the survey, now in its 20th year. The magazine quizzed investors about the best
managed listed companies across Asia, in addition to the best senior executives
and best policies around dividend payments, the magazine said on its website.
The survey ran during January and February 2020. Click here for details.
“We are humbled by this recognition,” said
Mrs Shyamala Gopinath, Chairperson, HDFC Bank
Ltd. “This is an endorsement of the Board’s commitment
to transparency and independence as also how each
one of our 2 lakh members of the HDFC Bank family
has conducted themselves. While we have always kept
the customer at heart, it has not been at the cost of
our values, integrity and governance standards. We will
strive to live up to these going forward.”
Here are the details of FinanceAsia’s Survey 2020:
RANKING POSITION OTHERS IN TOP 3
Best Managed Company Ranked 1st Bajaj Finserv, TCS
Best Corporate Governance Ranked 1st TCS, Tata Group
Best CEO Aditya Puri, MD ranked 1st
Uday Kotak, MD & CEO,
Kotak Mahindra Bank;
Sanjiv Bajaj, MD & CEO,
Bajaj Finserv;
Anand Mahindra, Chairman,
Mahindra Group
Best Environmental
Stewardship Ranked 2nd TCS 1st; Infosys 3rd
