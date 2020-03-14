HDFC Bank voted ‘Best Managed’, ‘Best Governed’ Indian Company

Investors, analysts also rate Mr. Aditya Puri as Best CEO

Leading global financial magazine FinanceAsia has voted HDFC Bank as the

Best Managed Company in India in the poll conducted amongst investors and

analysts.

The poll also voted HDFC Bank as the Best in the ‘Corporate Governance’

category, and Mr. Aditya Puri as ‘Best CEO’. On Corporate Governance, HDFC

Bank has been voted ahead of prestigious companies.

Some 335 portfolio managers and analysts from around the world participated in

the survey, now in its 20th year. The magazine quizzed investors about the best

managed listed companies across Asia, in addition to the best senior executives

and best policies around dividend payments, the magazine said on its website.

The survey ran during January and February 2020. Click here for details.

“We are humbled by this recognition,” said

Mrs Shyamala Gopinath, Chairperson, HDFC Bank

Ltd. “This is an endorsement of the Board’s commitment

to transparency and independence as also how each

one of our 2 lakh members of the HDFC Bank family

has conducted themselves. While we have always kept

the customer at heart, it has not been at the cost of

our values, integrity and governance standards. We will

strive to live up to these going forward.”

Here are the details of FinanceAsia’s Survey 2020:

RANKING POSITION OTHERS IN TOP 3

Best Managed Company Ranked 1st Bajaj Finserv, TCS

Best Corporate Governance Ranked 1st TCS, Tata Group

Best CEO Aditya Puri, MD ranked 1st

Uday Kotak, MD & CEO,

Kotak Mahindra Bank;

Sanjiv Bajaj, MD & CEO,

Bajaj Finserv;

Anand Mahindra, Chairman,

Mahindra Group

Best Environmental

Stewardship Ranked 2nd TCS 1st; Infosys 3rd