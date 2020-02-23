Head to The Deltin Daman with your Girl Gang this Women’s Day

Over the years International Women’s Day has been celebrated to encourage the struggle, the rights, the victory and the hardship women goes through but this year, cherish every bit of Womanhood with an enthralling experience of luxury at The Deltin, Daman.

Bag pack your stuff and get head started for an exciting getaway this year with your girlfriends to live a day or two for yourself, treating and pampering yourself with this luxury delight a few hours from the city. The Deltin, spread across 10 acres is one of the most luxurious properties of the country. This opulent property is a three-hour drive from Mumbai and two hours from Surat, a center of attraction for the nearby areas making it a perfect getaway for all occasions.

The greenery and the meandering pool with the grandest dip into the luxury at The Deltin, adds on to the sumptuous destination, making it worth an escape. The scrumptious food at The Vegas, The Emperor and the unwinding at The Whiskeys makes it an extravagant day out at The Deltin, Daman.

Relish with the ladies as you enjoy a relaxing spa session; immerse yourself in the soothing music while you chill with your girls in their grand room, while you distress and pamper yourself. While the sun sets, pull over your pajamas and get your gang for a badminton match or a cricket night. As you make the rounds of the widely spread vicinity with various outdoor and indoor games, make the eve a fun-filled ladies night.

So all you lovely ladies out there, drive down to this astonishing destination and re-create some amazing memories with The Deltin, Daman while you avail some amazing offers and discounts waiting as a surprise for you at the property.