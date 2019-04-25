Hindustan Badhega by Vikrant Shrivastava and Team creating Buzz

Group of Indians living in Singapore releases a song recently, which is already garnering views in lakhs. The song Hindustan Badhega is an inspirational and aspirational song which is a tribute to our great nation and it’s amazing people. The song touches upon some key topical subjects related to our country and society in general: women’s safety, cleanliness, children’s education, upliftment of farmers and stand against corruption. It is also dedicated to the brave men and women of our armed forces who sacrifice their lives so we can live and prosper in peace. We salute these heroes and their families, who are our soldiers without arms. The song encourages to vote wisely and delivers an important message … WE are the solution to all problems. WE need to come together and help each. WE can make our dreams come true.

On the 100th anniversary of Jallianwaala Bagh, the Team also visited the Indian National Army memorial located at Esplanade Park in Singapore to pay respect to those who gave up their life for nation. 2-minute silence was observed to pay respect. While talking about what motivated them to make this song, the producer & director of the song Hindustan Badhega Vikrant Shrivastava said, “We are here out of ove for our nation. We are forever indebted to India because whatever we are today is because of our country. This is the least we can do for our beloved motherland.” The lyricist & co-producer Sona Bagga added, “If we all pitch in a little, then no problem is too big or insurmountable. Together we can make a difference and this is our humble effort to make a change for the betterment of our country and society. We may be far from our mothe rland, but we always carry it with us in our hearts.”

Director, Producer ,Music composer, lyricist for the song is Vikrant Shrivastava and the same is Co-produced by Sona Bagga she is also the lyricist for the song .. Neeraj Saxena is singer while, S.Jaykumar is Music director.