Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Factory at Pune achieves 100% LED Lighting

HCCB (Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages) – one of India’s largest FMCG companies announced that its factory at Pune has achieved 100% LED lighting. This significant milestone has enabled 14 out of total 18 HCCB factories to achieve 100 per cent LED lighting. Empirically, this measure would help HCCB achieve a significant reduction of approx. 25 lakh units per annum in energy consumption. When viewed in terms of global warming, it shall reduce the emission of around 20 lakh kg of carbon-dioxide per annum. This is equivalent to the reduction in carbon footprint achieved by 80,000 trees every year.

This significant milestone has been accomplished in phases by installing LED lights across factories with the aim of saving the usage of electricity by 50 per cent. This is in line with HCCB’s vision of meeting 50% of all its energy needs through green and clean fuel by 2020. The work involved replacing all existing panel lights, high bay lights, flameproof lights, tube lights and high mast lights installed in different working zones such as shop floors, Administration Building, Godowns, Warehouses, Canteens, Office Corridors and Open Areas.

Apart from being cost and energy efficient, the 100% lighting also helps the factories achieve better illumination on the shop floors and improve the working environment for the employees.

Dinesh Jadhav, Executive Director, Supply Chain, HCCB Pvt Ltd, said “We are spearheading towards 100% LED across all factories by the end of this year and are delighted with the progress that we’ve made so far. Apart from the LED lighting project, HCCB has also undertaken several initiatives towards renewable & Clean energy utilization, resulting in more than 60% of the South Region plant’s energy is from solar, wind power, Bio-Mass and CNG.”

In line with its commitment to sustainable production, HCCB has adopted a number of initiatives including the adoption of briquettes (made out of farming waste like groundnuts and coconut shells) and CNG Fuel to operate boilers. Establishment of solar rooftops, energy efficient technology and more prominent investment in high-speed manufacturing lines, are a few of the other examples.