HONOR kicks off HONOR 20 Global Availability, Continues Record-breaking Sales Performance in China

Smartphone brand HONOR today announced the global availability of its flagship smartphone, the HONOR 20, following a record-high sales performance of more than one million units sold in China in a mere 14 days. The HONOR 20 will go on sale starting with France, Germany, Malaysia, Russia and UK on 21 June; Italy and The Netherlands on 24 June; India on 25 June; Poland on 28 June and Spain in early July. Availabilities in other markets will follow. Separately, the HONOR 20 PRO crossed RMB 100 million (approximately USD 15 million) shortly after it went on sale yesterday.

HONOR 20 sales in China surpass one million units in a mere 14 days

HONOR also emerged as the No. 1 performing brand for the fifth consecutive year at the annual 618 Sales Day on JD.com, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China.[1] This year the brand topped the sales volume and revenue in Android smartphone category. [2] The HONOR 20, a star performer of the HONOR 20 Series, also bagged the top selling product in the Android smartphone category at the RMB 2,000 – 2,999 price point on JD.com. [3]

The HONOR 20 Series which comprises the HONOR 20i, HONOR 20 and HONOR 20 PRO was launched in London on 21 May. Apart from its best-in-class AI Quad Camera and unparalleled performance, the HONOR 20 draws waves of commendation from consumers. The all-around smartphone will be coming to the India on 25 June at a retail price of IINR, 33,999 and will be available on Flipkart.

“This is a momentous occasion for HONOR as we hit a record-high sales performance for the HONOR 20,” said George Zhao, President of HONOR. “Riding on this momentum, we are thrilled to announce the global availability of the HONOR 20 to our steadfast fans who have been tireless in their support for the brand and our innovative products. We are in a prime position to achieve success with HONOR 20 in our overseas markets and I cannot wait for each and every one to experience this product.”

The HONOR 20 PRO, which is currently available in China, has attained an astonishing combined sales volume of RMB 100 million within three seconds of its launch yesterday. Users outside of China will be able to get their hands on this highly-anticipated smartphone soon. The wait is over and stay tuned for updates on the HONOR 20 PRO’s global availability.