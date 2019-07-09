Hotel Sahara Star bags two awards at the Times Hospitality Icon Awards 2019

Hotel Sahara Star has been one of the best luxurious hotels when it comes to unbeatable hospitality and good food with an astonishing yet opulent ambience. The Hotel was awarded with “Iconic Specialty Restaurant – Indian” and “Iconic MICE Venue”

The Times Hospitality Icon Awards 2019 was hosted at the Jade Ballroom at Hotel Sahara Star. This was the first Mumbai edition of the awards.

The Hotel won “Iconic Specialty Restaurant – Indian” for NAMAK which is known to have delectable Indian food and mastering the art of serving great Indian food to its customers.

They also won “Iconic MICE Venue” for Hotel Sahara Star Banquets for cordial and generous hospitality for the events hosted at the lavish Hotel. The events hosted vary and the Hotel is known for carrying out any event request with great finesse and ease.

On winning these awards Mr. Salil Fadnis, Hotel Manager, Hotel Sahara Star said, “We are honored to be hosts, presenters and award winners for the first Mumbai edition of the Times Hospitality Icon Awards 2019. It gives us immense pleasure to win awards for our restaurant NAMAK for serving palatable and scrumptious Indian food. Also on winning the award for ‘Iconic MICE Venue’, I would like to thank our team for striving for the best.”

These awards are one of the prestigious hallmarks of Hotel Sahara Star’s dedication towards serving their guest with the best and also would like to express their gratitude to their patrons.