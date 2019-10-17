‘Howard Johnson by Wyndham Bengaluru Hebbal hosts Mohit Chauhan for a one-on-one interaction with his most ardent fans.’

One of the leading business leisure hotels, Howard Johnson by Wyndham Bengaluru Hebbal hosted vocal musical maestro Mohit Chauhan and gave his most ardent fans an opportunity to interact with him at their property. This comes with the announcement of their partnership with Alive India and their One Nation One Music Initiative.

“In a country full of music lovers, Mohit Chauhan is a house hold name. Having him stay at our property and spend time with fans that we selected through a contest was a great experience. At our property we understand it’s hard to stay away from home and we like to do our part in making everyone feel a little less homesick. Our chef prepared some special dishes for Mohit that where from his native and he really enjoyed it. “adds Sapnil Kalkar, General Manager; Howard Johnson, Hebbal

Howard Johnson salutes Alive India and marks this as a beginning of the various collaborations they look forward to with different organizations that strive towards bringing the city together through music, art and other cultural initiatives.