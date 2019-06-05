HRX by Hrithik Roshan Launches Sports Performance Innerwear for Men

HRX, India’s first home grown fitness brand, co-owned by Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and Myntra, announces the launch of its ‘sports performance innerwear’ collection. The new range includes active briefs and trunks for men and is designed to offer high comfort during intense physical activities, such as running and training.

The HRX active collection uses advanced technology to provide comfort and boost endurance levels during workouts with special product features such as Rapid Dry technology that quickly absorbs moisture or sweat during workout sessions and is anti-microbial, which helps fight odour, enabling the fabric to remain fresh and durable. The range is ergonomically designed using high stretch polyamide fabric that provides flexibility and support for your body during training or running.

Speaking on the launch, Bollywood sensation and the man behind HRX, Hrithik Roshan, said, “The new range of sports performance innerwear from HRX is designed to take fitness to a new level as it facilitates greater comfort and mobility with advanced materials and design, during rigorous training sessions. It is extremely important to feel at ease during work-outs and the collection is specifically designed to cater to this need. I am very excited about this launch and look forward to more people taking up and enjoying fitness.”

Speaking on the launch, Amar Nagaram, Head Myntra Jabong, said, “The launch of HRX sports performance innerwear is an important addition to the existing portfolio of products from the brand and showcases our ability to design and develop technologically advanced products that cater to more advanced fitness needs. Through this launch, HRX is one of the first sportswear brands’ to launch this range of innerwear in the country.”

The new range of high intensity workout innerwear for men will be available on Myntra and Jabong at a price range of Rupees 399/- to 849/-. The launch is also being supported by a campaign, featuring Hrithik Roshan.