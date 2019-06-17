‘I-Skill’ create access to international standard maritime training for aspirants from Telugu states!

I-Skill HR Development Pvt. Ltd, a talent management & acquisition consultancy, and an implementation partner for WHEEBOX & India Skill Report for South India & Odisha; today announced a collaboration with one of the top institutes in India, in the arena of Maritime courses and training – Sri Chakra Maritime College, Puducherry. Through this understanding I-Skill will enable access to international standard maritime courses and seafarer training, to students aspiring maritime careers in the Telugu states.

Mr. Raman Puri, Vice Admiral (Retd.), Indian Navy and a distinguished Naval officer; Prof. GS Murthy, a Nuclear Scientist;Mr. CV Raman, Managing Director, I-Skill HRD; Mr. KVN Rao, CEO, I-Skill HRD and Mr. Sudhakar Sharma, COO, I-Skill HRD; announced the details of the courses and the opportunities it offers on a platter to aspirants. They said, these coursesopen the floodgates to hitherto unexplored and enormous global career opportunities in maritime industry for the youth, here.

Sri Chakra Maritime College, one of the top institutes in Maritime, is approved by the Directorate General of Shipping, Govt. of India. It offers courses of Engineering, both Diploma and Graduation to become Marine Engineers. The College strictly enforces globally recognized training standards and practices for the future seafarers. These programs are recognized byNelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, New Zealand – one of the top institutes globally for maritime courses, and theybring in the rigorous and advanced international training, for students to gain the real-world skills and excel in the industry. As part of the course training imparted in New Zealand, after completing initial service to obtain COC. It enables them to be eligible to start their career as Class 3 and 4 Engineer. This international orientation is much more than a certificate, as it raises competency to become a real world Marine Engineer.

The various courses offered are

BE (Marine Engineering), a Four-Years undergraduate program

Trainee Marine Engineer (TME) MEC III

GP Rating

Orientation Course for Catering Personnel (OCCP)

Standards of Training, Certification & Watch keeping for Seafarers (STCW)

Diploma in Nautical Studies – Deck Watch keeper Programme

The basic qualifications for these courses is 10th Pass above 40%, Intermediate Fail, Intermediate Pass, Degree, Diploma in Mechanical & Automobile.

BE (Marine Engineering) – Diploma in mechanical /automobile /marine /production

GP Rating – 10th standard

Orientation Course for Catering Personnel (OCCP) – Diploma in Hotel Management

Diploma in Nautical Studies – Deck Watch keeper Programme – +2 with MPC

The scope for career after completing these courses is enormous and includes Captain, Chief Engineers, Master Mariner, Trainee Seaman etc.

Mr. CV Raman, said, there is absolutely no awareness in both the Telugu states about the lucrative careers on offer in Merchant Navy. Currently most of the people going for these jobs are from north India, very few from South opt for these and most of them are from Kerala and Tamil nadu. The aspirants from Telugu states account for not even 3 to 4% of the available opportunities. These jobs offer higher salaries than most professions, excellent opportunity to gain international exposure and the potential rise in income as we grow in the career is much higher than other industries. With countries relying more on seaways the career opportunities will only grow exponentially.

Mr. KVN Rao, said, the courses offered by Sri Chakra Maritime College, give a certification recognised by the Directorate General of Shipping of Government of India. The course gives extensive training on sea and also training abroad through theNelson Marlborough Institute of Technology in New Zealand, this enables the candidate to work abroad right away after completing the course.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Raman Puri, this is noble initiative to develop skills and make aspirants competent for jobs, especially in the maritime sector. Today’s the Blue economy is on the rise in the international sphere. Sea is the medium for growth through Blue economy, which involves trade, fishing, availing of ocean resources, this is significant considering the fast depletion of resources on land, leading to look for replacements in the oceans. This requires manpower with skills to manage and accomplish the goals set to avail various functions associated with ocean. Which actually means skilled manpower is needed in hundreds of trades and the employment opportunities in maritime is manifold and will only rise in the years to come. The salaries too are good in merchant navy. Merchant navy has enormous potential to provide employment opportunities and India can be a source for the trained and skilled manpower, not just for our requirements but globally. In fact, already a large proportion of personnel in merchant navy across the globe is Indian. The Sagar mala project initiated by government of India, which aims to build infrastructure in terms of inland ports, inland waterways so that shipping industry will grow and enable an integrated logistics system in the country. This requires lot of quality manpower produced by maritime institutes.