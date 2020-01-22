ICICI Bank expands network in Odisha; inaugurates 150th branch in Bijepur

ICICI Bank inaugurated a branch at Bijepur in Bargarh district in Odisha on Tuesday. It is the first branch by a private sector bank in Bijepur and the Bank’s 150th branch in the state. The branch, which also houses a 24×7 ATM, will cater to the varied banking needs of the households in the village and the surrounding area. The Bijepur branch is part of the 16 new branches that the Bank has opened in Odisha this fiscal. The Bank runs over 300 ATMs in Odisha.

Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha inaugurated the foundation stone laying ceremony of the branch. Shri Patnaik said, “I congratulate ICICI Bank on the inauguration of its 150th branch at Bijepur in Odisha. It is very encouraging to see ICICI Bank increase its footprint in the state. I wish the Bank all the best and I am confident that the people of Bijepur will benefit by ICICI Bank’s presence here.”

Mr. Pradosh Rout, Zonal Head – Retail, Odisha & Chhattisgarh, ICICI Bank said, “ICICI Bank is committed to provide world class banking services and innovative products to its customers. The branch at Bijepur is located in the vicinity of the block headquarters. It will cater to the banking needs of the residents in the surrounding villages as well as other organisations. This branch will enable the customers with their day-to-day banking needs and also form a focal point for a range of products and services like deposits and loans.”

The branch will remain open from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday to Friday as well as on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month. The branch will offer a comprehensive range of retail and rural banking products and offerings like savings & current accounts, fixed & recurring deposits and loans like home, car, two-wheeler, personal and jewel among others. It will also offer facility of Kisan Credit Card to farmers. Further, the branch will have a self-service kiosk for customers to carry out digital transactions instantly like updation of e-mail id, PAN number, fund transfer etc.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call center, internet banking (www.icicibank.com) and mobile banking. For updates, visit www.icicibank.com, follow us onwww.twitter.com/ICICIBank.