ICICI Bank launches ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal’ through ATM using ‘iMobile’

ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal’ facility from its ATMs. This service enables customers to withdraw cash from over 15,000 ATMs of the bank by simply raising a request on ‘iMobile’, its mobile banking application. It is a simple and convenient way to withdraw cash without using a debit card. The ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal’ service can be used for self-withdrawal when customers do not wish to carry the debit card. The daily transaction limit as well as per transaction limit is set at Rs. 20,000.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “ICICI Bank has been at the forefront of digital innovations since its inception. The offering of ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal’ from iMobile enables our customers to withdraw cash securely and conveniently for everyday usage and purchases, all from the convenience of their mobile phone. We believe that this proposition of cash withdrawal from an ICICI Bank ATM without using a debit card offers a speedy and unique experience to our customers. We at ICICI Bank will continue to focus on innovations in technology at all channels and touch-points that will bring more convenience to the customers.”

Advantages of using the facility:

· Convenience of usage : No requirement to carry and use debit card or ATM PIN to

withdraw cash for daily usage

· Wide accessibility : Available across all over 15,000 ICICI Bank ATMs

· Convenient daily limit : Cash upto Rs.20, 000 can be withdrawn on a daily basis

· Safe and secure : Safe and secure mode of cash withdrawal using iMobile

Below are simple steps to avail the ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal’ using iMobile:

· Log into ‘iMobile’ app > select ‘Services’ and ‘Cash Withdrawal at ICICI Bank ATM’

· Enter the amount, select account number, create a 4 digit temporary PIN and submit

· Immediately receive a reference OTP ( One Time Password)

· Visit any ICICI Bank ATM > select Cardless Cash Withdrawal >enter mobile number > reference OTP number > temporary PIN > Amount

The cash withdrawal request and OTP are valid upto next day midnight.