IIT Roorkee Awarded For “Excellence in Internationalization Of Education”

IIT Roorkee was recognized for ‘Excellence in Internationalization of Education’ at the 6th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards 2019 held at the Lalit hotel, New Delhi on 27th November 2019.

FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards were instituted in 2014 to recognize and felicitate the achievements and excellent work done by institutions and individuals who have set benchmarks of excellence and are doing inspirational and exemplary work in the higher education space.

IIT Roorkee which has established an ecosystem for integrating a global dimension for identifying partnerships, student and faculty exchange and collaborative research programs received the “Excellence in Internationalization of Education” award from Honorable Minister of Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari.

The award was received by Prof M. Parida – Deputy Director IIT Roorkee and Prof. P. Arumugam, Associate Dean of International Relations IIT Roorkee.

While talking about the prestigious award Prof M. Parida – Deputy Director IIT Roorkee said “It is an honor to receive this felicitation on behalf of the institute. At IIT Roorkee we are blessed to have a strong working team that is characterized by their attention to detail, diligent approach, strong skillsets and aspiration to excel. Yesterday IIT Roorkee received “The Study in India High Performer Partner Institute Award” by Shri. Piyush Goyal – Minister of Railways and Commerce at Global Exhibition on Services 2019 based on the number of international students allocated to the institute”