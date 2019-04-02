InCred felicitated as ‘One of the Best Brands’ at The ET Best Brands Festival

Further consolidating its position as one of the leading fintech players, digital lending platform InCred has now been felicitated with ‘One of the Best Brands’ award at The ET Best Brands Festival. The award ceremony was organized on 29th March, 2019 at Sahara Star Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai.

In association with Nielsen, The Economic Times has conducted a detailed survey across 15 industries and 12 tier 1 and 2 cities. The survey had a sample size of more than 7500 participants with their ages ranging from 21-50 years. It then handpicked 25 leading players from these industries as ‘One of the Best Brands’ within the country. This survey conducted acts as a voice for the Indian consumer, and aids in understanding their opinions on Brands in India.

Out of these 25 brands, InCred was recognized as one of ‘The Economic Times Best Brands 2019’. The brand’s journey and accomplishments have also been highlighted in an exclusive coffee table book titled ‘The Economic Times Best Brands 2019’.

Prashant Bhonsle, CEO – Education and CMO,InCred said, “To get recognized as one of Economic Times Best brands within two years of staring is a huge honour. It endorses our philosophy of leveraging technology to deliver world class products to middle class Indians and even to people who do not have access to credit otherwise. Therefore, being awarded as one of India’s best brands has pumped renewed vigour in the entire InCred team. We will use this to multiply our commitment to provide most dignified experience to our customers.

Last but not the least, we would like to thank The Economic Times and all of our brand patrons for this award.”

The ET Best Brands Festival brought together the world’s most coveted brands across categories of Lifestyle, Education, Infrastructure, Automobile, Realty, Manufacturing, FMCG, and BFSI alongside others. It provided them an umbrella platform to share their success mantras, do’s and don’ts, discuss challenges, opportunities, disruptions, threats, strategies, success, and much more through interesting conferencing. Some of the activities during the event include Rapid Fire, Debate, Keynote Presentations, Unique Networking Activities, Round Table discussions and brainstorming in Think Tanks