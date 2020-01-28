Investors Clinic and Home&Soul celebrates Republic Day

Investors Clinic, one of the leading real estate consultancy celebrated Republic Day at a government school in Noida Sector 126. School children presented a cultural program full of patriotic fervour. The company distributed food packets and stationary to over 400 students to mark the occasion.

Investors Clinic and Home&Soul have adopted this school and takes care of the requirements of the school at regular intervals. Sakshee Katiyal was the Chief Guest for the event.

While hoisting the National Flag Sakshee Katiyal, CEO of Home&Soul said, “Our philosophy has been to empower everyone around by extending help to the under privileged and society in general. I am overwhelmed to be part of such inspiring event. Sharing my day with these children has filled my heart with joy and pride. We seek to enhance the quality of life for all by promoting national values dignity, and purpose.”